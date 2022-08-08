Velazquez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Velazquez has seen his playing time fluctuate over the last few days, as he's had just eight at-bats over his club's last five contests. David Fletcher draws the start at shortstop Monday with Phil Gosselin set to handle the hot corner and Luis Rengifo penciled in at second base.
