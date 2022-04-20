Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 7-2 win Tuesday in Houston.
Velasquez led off the sixth inning with a single and then stole second base but was left stranded. He started at shortstop and hit ninth in the Angels' lineup. The journeyman has started the last six games for the Angels after being recalled when David Fletcher (hip) went on the injured list. The 28-year-old has a .182 lifetime batting average across 187 at-bats in five seasons.
