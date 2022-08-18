Velazquez went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to Seattle.
Velazquez singled and stole second base in the third inning, and he subsequently scored the Angels' first run on a David Fletcher base hit. Velazquez has gone through a few base-stealing spurts this season, though this was his first theft since July 14. He's been caught on the basepaths only once in 14 tries, but his opportunities to run have been limited by a .182 batting average and .226 on-base percentage.
