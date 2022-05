Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 12-0 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay.

Velazquez plated a run with a double, stole a base and scored in the second inning. He added two singles later in the game. The stolen base was his fifth on the season, setting a new career-best. It was his first multi-hit game of the season, raising his average to .176.