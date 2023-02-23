Velazquez (knee) said Sunday that he intends to return to switch hitting this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Velazquez dropped switch hitting for a portion of last season to focus on batting right-handed, but he doesn't intend to continue that trend in 2023. He wasn't very effective from either side of the plate in 2022, though he did fare far better as a righty, batting .238 from that side of the plate versus .168 as a lefty. In any case, Velazquez could see fewer opportunities this season with Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher back healthy and new additions Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela further clogging up spots in the infield.