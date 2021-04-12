site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Ben Rowen: Joins big-league squad
Rowen was called up by the Angels on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 32-year-old could get the chance to throw his first big-league innings since 2016. Jaime Barria was optioned in a corresponding move.
