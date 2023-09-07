Drury went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and one run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Orioles.

Drury has gone 14-for-49 (.286) over his last 12 contests while mainly playing at second base. He came up a home run shy of the cycle Wednesday, though a double play groundout in the third inning prevented him from a chance to go for the long ball. The 31-year-old infielder is at a .268/.309/.493 slash line with 20 homers, 67 RBI, 50 runs scored, 24 doubles and three triples through 104 contests this year as one of the bright spots in the Angels' lineup.