Angels' Brandon Drury: Still out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Drury (illness) isn't part of the starting lineup Saturday against Detroit.
Drury will be held out of the starting lineup for a ninth consecutive contest and it's unclear how close he is to returning. Luis Rengifo will bat second and play second base.
