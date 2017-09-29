Angels' Carlos Perez: Homers in rare start
Perez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.
Manager Mike Scioscia gave the majority of his regulars the night off after being eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, which afforded Perez the opportunity to make his first start since joining the majors Sept. 1. It was the 26-year-old's first homer of the 2017 campaign, but he should return to the bench Friday in favor of Martin Maldonado.
