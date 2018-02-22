Young sustained a Grade 1 right calf strain while participating in running drills Tuesday. He will remain in a walking boot for the next week and expects to return in roughly 10 days, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Young recently agreed to a one-year deal with the club this past weekend. It doesn't appear as though this injury should signal any major concern over Young's status heading into this season, but it will be beneficial if he's able to avoid any sort of setback and get comfortable with his new team prior to Opening Day. Young will be utilized as a backup outfielder for the Angels in 2018 after slashing .235/.322/.387 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 90 games a season ago for Boston.