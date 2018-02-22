Angels' Chris Young: Suffers calf injury
Young sustained a Grade 1 right calf strain while participating in running drills Tuesday. He will remain in a walking boot for the next week and expects to return in roughly 10 days, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Young recently agreed to a one-year deal with the club this past weekend. It doesn't appear as though this injury should signal any major concern over Young's status heading into this season, but it will be beneficial if he's able to avoid any sort of setback and get comfortable with his new team prior to Opening Day. Young will be utilized as a backup outfielder for the Angels in 2018 after slashing .235/.322/.387 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 90 games a season ago for Boston.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Young: Inks one-year deal with Angels•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Late addition to ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Notches single, double, triple•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Platoon role fading•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Draws third straight start•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...