Moore is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moore was reinstated from the 10-day injured list this past Sunday and will get a breather after playing in the Angels' last five games, going 3-for-16 (.188) with three runs and four walks over that span. Luis Rengifo will start at the keystone and bat seventh.

