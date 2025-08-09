Angels' Christian Moore: Getting rest day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moore was reinstated from the 10-day injured list this past Sunday and will get a breather after playing in the Angels' last five games, going 3-for-16 (.188) with three runs and four walks over that span. Luis Rengifo will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
