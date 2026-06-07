Angels' Christian Moore: Logging time in LF, at third base

Moore has been getting starts at third base and second base as well as in left field with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Moore played exclusively at second base over 53 games during his rookie campaign with the Angels in 2025, but he's getting reps elsewhere in the minors this season. The 23-year-old has yet to get a call-up to the big leagues during the current campaign, but that opportunity may be coming, as he's posted a strong .933 OPS with four homers, 32 RBI and six stolen bases along with a 40:44 BB:K over 41 games with Salt Lake. The Angels have been deploying Nick Madrigal and Donovan Walton at second and third base, respectively, while Wade Meckler has largely been handling left field. If any of those players go into an extended slump, or if the team simply decides it wants to give another player a look amidst another losing season, Moore could be called up for immediate regular playing time.