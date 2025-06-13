Angels' Christian Moore: Officially called up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels selected Moore's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Moore, the Angels' first-round pick in 2024, will make his MLB debut Friday, batting ninth and playing second base. The 22-year-old slashed .350/.424/.575 at Salt Lake City in 92 plate appearances and has an opportunity to take a near-everyday role at second base with the Halos.
