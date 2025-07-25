Angels' Christian Moore: Progressing in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (thumb) has started baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Moore was called up by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake in mid-June and played in 18 games for the big club before landing on the IL in early July due to a left thumb sprain. His return to baseball activities is an encouraging sign, and the 23-year-old will look to progress enough in his recovery to swing a bat.
