Moore has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Moore is being bumped up a level in spite of an unimpressive .234/.342/.323 batting line and 27.4 percent strikeout rate at Double-A Rocket City. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Moore has a shot to debut in 2025, but he'll need to pick up the production.