The Angels reinstated Moore (thumb) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday versus the White Sox.

Moore has been sidelined for the past month due to a thumb sprain but will rejoin the 26-man active roster after going 5-for-11 with two doubles and a home run during a four-game rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire. In his first 18 MLB games prior to the injury, the 22-year-old had yet to get on track for the Halos with a .189/.302/.396 slash line and 31.2 percent strikeout rate, though he has showcased his power potential with three long balls.