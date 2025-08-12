default-cbs-image
Moore isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Moore will sit down for the third time in four games Tuesday after going 3-for-20 with three runs scored since his return from the injured list. Luis Rengifo will pick up another start at second base as a result and bat seventh.

