default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

After getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, the 22-year-old Moore started at second base in the Angels' first two games in Baltimore and went 0-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts. Though he'll take a seat for the series finale, the top prospect should get an extended look in an everyday role as he looks to prove that he's big-league ready after slashing .350/.424/.575 with four home runs and three steals in 20 games for Salt Lake prior to his call-up. If Moore is unable to find success in his first taste of the big leagues, however, he could be at risk of a demotion once Yoan Moncada (knee) is ready to return from the injured list.

More News