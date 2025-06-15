Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

After getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, the 22-year-old Moore started at second base in the Angels' first two games in Baltimore and went 0-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts. Though he'll take a seat for the series finale, the top prospect should get an extended look in an everyday role as he looks to prove that he's big-league ready after slashing .350/.424/.575 with four home runs and three steals in 20 games for Salt Lake prior to his call-up. If Moore is unable to find success in his first taste of the big leagues, however, he could be at risk of a demotion once Yoan Moncada (knee) is ready to return from the injured list.