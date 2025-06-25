Moore went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

All three of Moore's homers have come over the last five games, and this was also his first multi-hit effort in the majors. He initially tied the game at 1-1 with a solo shot in the eighth inning before adding a walk-off blast in the 10th. The 22-year-old is now batting .194 over 12 games, adding four extra-base hits, six RBI, five runs scored, no stolen bases and a 2:14 BB:K. Moore continues to play regularly at second base as the Angels see what their top hitting prospect can do against major-league pitchers.