The Angels optioned Robinson to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

After slashing .154/.371/.192 across 36 spring plate appearances, Robinson will head back to Triple-A to begin his tenure with the Angels, leaving Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud as the Halos' big-league backstops. Robinson only owns a .364 OPS across 136 plate appearances in his MLB career, so he'll likely need a drastic turnaround in Salt Lake to have any hope of returning to Los Angeles in 2025.