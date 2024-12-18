The Angels acquired Robinson from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
The White Sox have acquired Kyle Teel and Matt Thaiss over the last week, so they had a surplus of catching depth. With Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud projected to be the Angels' catching duo in the majors, Robinson is likely to begin the 2025 season as depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.
