Criswell (shoulder) struck out one in a scoreless inning Monday during his rehab assignment with the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Criswell has resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list all season after he was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation during spring training. After resuming a throwing program and ramping up in recent weeks, Criswell has reached the final stage of his recovery from the injury. He'll likely make several more minor-league rehab appearances before the Angels activate him.