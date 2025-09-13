The Angels selected Guzman's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Guzman has played both shortstop and third base in the minors this season and has slashed .247/.343/.769 with 17 home runs, 74 RBI and 14 stolen bases across 129 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Zach Neto (hand) remains out of the Angels' lineup Saturday, so Guzman is starting at shortstop and batting seventh for what will be his MLB debut, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Los Angeles also promoted infielder Christian Moore from the minors Saturday while designating infielder Scott Kingery for assignment. Outfielder Matthew Lugo was also optioned to Salt Lake in a move that helped make room on the 26-man roster for Guzman and Moore.