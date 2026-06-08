Angels' Denzer Guzman: Set for MLB call-up

The Angels will recall Guzman from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Guzman has been enjoying the favorable hitting environments of the Pacific Coast League, slashing .336/.403/.571 with 12 homers and nine stolen bases in 268 plate appearances with Salt Lake so far this season. Whiffs were a major problem in his first cup of coffee in the majors last season, as he fanned in more than half of his 42 at-bats, but Guzman has cut his strikeout rate down considerably at the Triple-A level. The 22-year-old figures to get a look at third base for the last-place Angels.