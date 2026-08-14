Angels' Denzer Guzman: Supplies three hits in win

Guzman went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Guzman has seen his playing time slip a bit in the second half. Prior to Thursday, he had gone 21 games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .157 in that span. Guzman's slump has opened the door for Vaughn Grissom to get a look at third base more regularly, turning the position into a bit of a timeshare. On the year, Guzman is batting .241 with a .647 OPS, five home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases over 50 contests.