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Angels' Donovan Walton: Clubs three-run homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Athletics.

The A's jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Walton's blast in the second quickly put a dent in the advantage. He has gone 13-for-24 (.542) over his last eight games. Walton is a versatile defender, but he has seen most of his time lately at designated hitter in a strong-side platoon role. He's batting .343 with a .927 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 74 plate appearances this season.

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