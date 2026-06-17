Angels' Donovan Walton: On bench, but earning time vs. RHP

Walton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though he'll be on the bench Wednesday while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez draws the start for Arizona, the left-handed-hitting Walton might have earned himself a regular spot in the lineup against righties for the time being. Since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22, the 32-year-old journeyman has produced a .340/.375/.491 slash line with six extra-base hits, eight runs and six RBI over 56 plate appearances versus right-handed pitching. He served as the Angels' designated hitter in each of the team's last four matchups with righties.