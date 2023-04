Urshela went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an RBI single during Saturday's 9-7 loss to Boston.

Urshela smacked a grand slam off Nick Pivetta in the first inning, marking his first home run of the year, and tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI single in the fifth. He's hit safely in 10 of his first 12 appearances as an Angel, posting a .347 batting average with seven RBI during that stretch.