Canning allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 12 over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Monday.

Canning came up an out short of a quality start, a vast improvement from his season-low 2.2 innings against the Dodgers in his last outing before the All-Star break. He's had a couple of rough patches this season, but Canning's season-best 12 strikeouts have him off to a good start in the second half. He's at a 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 83:25 K:BB over 79.2 innings across 15 starts this season. The right-hander is projected for a road start in Detroit next week, though he could be moved up into the weekend home series versus the Pirates if the Angels opt to shuffle their rotation with a pair of off days within the next week.