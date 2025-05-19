Campero (ankle) progressed to running on a treadmill Saturday, per MLB.com.

Campero twisted his ankle during an at-bat May 6 and subsequently landed on the 10-day IL. He's been out long enough to be eligible to be reinstated, but it's unclear how much longer the outfielder will need to recover. Campero went 2-for-10 with a stolen base for the Angels prior to the injury, and he could see playing time harder to come by upon his return with Matthew Lugo, who was called up following Campero's injury, thriving to the tune of an .880 OPS so far with the big club.