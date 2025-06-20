Angels' Gustavo Campero: Recalled from Salt Lake
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels recalled Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
With Jorge Soler (back) moving to the injured list, the Angels will turn to Campero to replenish their outfield depth. The 27-year-old has gone just 2-for-10 in five MLB games this season, though he's slashing .320/.389/.477 across 145 plate appearances in Triple-A.
More News
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Activated and sent to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Rehabbing in rookie ball•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Begins running on treadmill•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Lands on IL with ankle injury•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Recalled from Triple-A•