The Angels recalled Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

With Jorge Soler (back) moving to the injured list, the Angels will turn to Campero to replenish their outfield depth. The 27-year-old has gone just 2-for-10 in five MLB games this season, though he's slashing .320/.389/.477 across 145 plate appearances in Triple-A.

