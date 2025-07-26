Angels' Gustavo Campero: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels recalled Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
With Jorge Soler (back) headed to the injured list, the Angels will turn to Campero to provide the team with some help in the outfield. LaMonte Wade is likely to start most days in right field until Soler returns, though Campero could pick up some at-bats against left-handers while in Anaheim.
