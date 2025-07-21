Angels' Gustavo Campero: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels optioned Campero to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Campero's most recent stint with the big club lasted a month, but he played sparingly with only six starts over that time. He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for Chris Taylor's (hand) return from the 10-day injured list.
