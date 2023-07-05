Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two totals runs Tuesday in a loss to San Diego.

Renfroe plated the Angels' first run with a solo shot in the fifth inning, giving him three long balls over his past seven games. The stretch follows a span of 11 contests during which he didn't go deep at all. Despite the uptick in power, Renfroe has largely struggled since a 5-for-5 performance against Colorado on June 24, batting .152 with 10 strikeouts across 33 at-bats over his subsequent 10 games.