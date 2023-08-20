Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of a doubleheader split with Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Renfroe didn't start Game 1, though he logged one plate appearance and struck out as a pinch hitter. The outfielder attempted to get the Angels into the game with a solo shot in the fifth inning of Game 2, though the Rays ultimately poured on the offense in an 18-4 rout. Renfroe's long ball was his first over 18 games in August, and he's batting a paltry .197 (12-for-61) with just five RBI and a 2:19 BB:K this month.