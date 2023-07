Renfroe went 6-for-9 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI across both games of Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

Renfroe collected three hits in each game of the twin bill, knocking two doubles in the matinee and swatting a solo homer in the nightcap. His six hits on the day were more than he had tallied over his past 11 contests combined coming into Thursday. Renfroe had been slumping badly prior to the doubleheader, going just 1-for-23 over his previous eight games.