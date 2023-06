Angels manager Phil Nevin said Renfroe (paternity) is due to return Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe's wife gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday and he'll return to baseball duties this weekend against the Mariners after spending some time with his growing family. The 31-year-old slugger has put up 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 58 games this season.