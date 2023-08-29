The Angels waived Renfroe on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After slashing .239/.300/.425 across 496 plate appearances with the Angels this season, Renfroe -- alongside four other players -- will be let go by the team in an effort to dump a bit of salary. The 31-year-old outfielder signed a $11.9 million deal with the Halos in the offseason, but the team that claims Renfroe will only be on the hook for roughly $2 million of his salary. Renfroe's new team will mark his sixth in the past five seasons.