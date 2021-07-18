Mayfield went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two additional runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Mayfield homered off Yusei Kikuchi in the fourth inning to extend the Angels' lead. In addition, he added a double and a walk causing a lot of damage out of the nine hole. That was Mayfield's first MLB hit since June 6 and his first homer of the season. The 30-year-old is receiving more playing time with Anthony Rendon (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list; however, he is batting only .167 in 51 plate appearances.