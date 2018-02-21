Jones may get reps at second base this spring, Josh Mayhood of Halos Heaven reports.

Jones grabbed an infielder's glove for some workouts Wednesday morning, and when Rex Clevinger of Halos Heaven asked him why he needed that glove in addition to his outfield mitt, Jones replied that he might be playing some second base. A move to second base actually would make a lot of sense for Jones, who is perhaps the best athlete in the Angels' system, but at 6-foot, 215 pounds, he is built like a second baseman and his plus speed may tick down in the coming years, which would make him less of an asset in the outfield. Additionally, the Angels' other elite prospects, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, play the outfield, and the team already has plenty of depth there at the big-league level. A move to second base would boost Jones' dynasty-league value, as it would make it more likely that he could break through as an everyday player. After hitting .302/.368/.488 in 41 games at High-A last year, Jones might be ticketed for Double-A to begin the 2018 campaign.