Angels' Jahmai Jones: Getting reps at second base?
Jones may get reps at second base this spring, Josh Mayhood of Halos Heaven reports.
Jones grabbed an infielder's glove for some workouts Wednesday morning, and when Rex Clevinger of Halos Heaven asked him why he needed that glove in addition to his outfield mitt, Jones replied that he might be playing some second base. A move to second base actually would make a lot of sense for Jones, who is perhaps the best athlete in the Angels' system, but at 6-foot, 215 pounds, he is built like a second baseman and his plus speed may tick down in the coming years, which would make him less of an asset in the outfield. Additionally, the Angels' other elite prospects, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, play the outfield, and the team already has plenty of depth there at the big-league level. A move to second base would boost Jones' dynasty-league value, as it would make it more likely that he could break through as an everyday player. After hitting .302/.368/.488 in 41 games at High-A last year, Jones might be ticketed for Double-A to begin the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Set to attend spring training•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Surging at Low-A•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Promoted to High-A•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Reversal of fortune at Low-A•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Struggling to hit for average at Low-A•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Showing five-category potential in Pioneer League•
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...