Jones is transitioning from the outfield to playing second base, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Jones worked his way up to High-A Inland Empire last season, where he hit .302/.368/.488 and stole nine bases over 41 games. Although he was on his way to becoming a promising outfield prospect for the Angels, the club has opted to have the 20-year-old continue his development as a second baseman. Because Jones played the keystone during high school, general manager Billy Eppler is confident that the transition should be smooth. If Jones adapts well and continues impressing offensively, a promotion to Double-A Mobile could be in order this year.