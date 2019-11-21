Play

Jones was added to the Angels' 40-man roster Wednesday.

His stock is down compared to where it was a couple years ago, but Jones is close enough to the majors that the Angels opted to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Jones, a second baseman who can also play the outfield, hit .234/.308/.324 with five home runs and nine steals in 544 plate appearances during a repeat of Double-A.

