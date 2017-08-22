Angels' Jahmai Jones: Surging at Low-A
Jones, 20, is slashing .344/.397/.544 with four home runs, 14 RBI and eight steals in 30 games since being promoted to High-A Inland Empire.
Jones has emerged as the bona fide No. 1 prospect for the Angels, flashing speed, emerging power and the ability to hit for average. He'll need to work a bit on his pitch selection and recognition in order to improve his on-base skills overall, but he has clearly been able to take full advantage of the friendly hitting confines of the California League thus far.
