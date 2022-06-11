Diaz (1-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings as the Angels fell 7-3 to the Mets. He struck out one.

After a scoreless first inning, New York chased Diaz from the game with a parade of baserunners capped by a two-run double from Mark Canha. The 25-year-old southpaw began his 2022 stint with the Angels by firing 9.2 shutout frames over two starts, but since the calendar flipped to June, Diaz has been tagged for five runs in 5.2 innings, and his 2.93 ERA disguises a poor 11:10 K:BB through 15.1 innings.