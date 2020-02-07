Pederson lost his arbitration case Friday and will make $7.75 million this season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pederson had filed for $9.5 million after a season in which he hit .249/.339/.538 with 36 homers. With his trade from the Dodgers to the Angels not yet being formally completed, Pederson's arbitration case came against his soon-to-be-former team, but the results of the hearing aren't expected to have any bearing on the reported deal.