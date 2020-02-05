Angels' Joc Pederson: Shipped to Angels
Pederson was traded from the Dodgers to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Pederson has been a major part of the Dodgers outfield over the last five years, but he became expendable with the team acquiring Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. Pederson had 61 home runs and an .861 OPS over the last two seasons, but he had only 107 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching as he was utilized in a platoon role. Barring a significant improvement against lefties, the 27-year-old is likely to be used similarly alongside Justin Upton and Mike Trout in the Angels' outfield.
