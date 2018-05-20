Briceno had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Briceno will make his way to the majors after spending the first part of the 2018 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he hit .261 with six homers over 92 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has yet to appear in a major-league game and will likely be utilized as a reserve catcher during his stint in the bigs following Rene Rivera's placement on the DL.