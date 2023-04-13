Quijada struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

The southpaw needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to breeze through the heart of Washington's order. Quijada is the surprising saves leader for the Angels in the early going, but he's also tied for the lead in holds with three. While he might be the most reliable arm in the team's bullpen, Quijada's more likely to be deployed in a situational high-leverage role than be the full-time closer.