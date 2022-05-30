Quijada (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Blue Jays. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Quijada got the last two outs of the eighth inning, but a Lourdes Gurriel RBI double broke a 10-10 tie, and the Angels couldn't catch up again. This was Quijada's second appearance of the year after he was sidelined by an oblique injury for seven weeks. He'll likely see mostly low-leverage assignments, though he did log four holds in 26 outings in 2021 while posting a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.