Angels' Jose Siri: Swats seventh homer

Siri went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Siri logged two of the Angels' three extra-base hits, belting a solo homer to center field in the second inning and adding a double in the fourth. The veteran outfielder has played well when given the chance, as through eight games in August he's batting .353 (6-for-17) with a pair of homers and two doubles, albeit with a 50.0 percent strikeout rate. Siri is beginning to see more opportunities, starting four of the Angels' past six contests, including two matchups against right-handed starters.